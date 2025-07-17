Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $65.34 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $349.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.16. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

