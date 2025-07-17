Napatree Capital LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $389.06 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $390.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $411.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

