Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $349,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:NOC opened at $519.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

