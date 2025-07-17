Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.