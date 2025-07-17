Allen Capital Group LLC Takes $369,000 Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after acquiring an additional 183,813 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $121,742,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after acquiring an additional 293,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

