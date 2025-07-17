James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 208,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 304,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,971.8% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 117,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.