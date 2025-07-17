Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 289 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,780.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,787.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,826.29. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,666.22 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

