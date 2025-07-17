Forum Financial Management LP Sells 66 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $1,163,284.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,029.18. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,533,528. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1%

Salesforce stock opened at $257.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.52. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

