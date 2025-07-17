Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $67.65 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $67,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.