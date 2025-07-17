Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,037 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

