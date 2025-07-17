Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $15,943,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,736,415,941.92. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

