Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 330 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

