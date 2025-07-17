M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

