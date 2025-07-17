Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,250,896,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.74 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $577.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

