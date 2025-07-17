Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $43,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 656.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $152.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

