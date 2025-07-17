HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $394.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:HCA opened at $362.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.13. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.