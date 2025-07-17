Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Underperform

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

