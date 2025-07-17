Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

