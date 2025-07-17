Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $171.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.34.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.96, a PEG ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total value of $5,775,248.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares in the company, valued at $63,057,138.63. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 23,058 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $3,017,600.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,969.26. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,742 shares of company stock valued at $116,460,524 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 40.2% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 731,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

