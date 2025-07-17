Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,311,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $288.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $289.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

