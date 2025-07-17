PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

PYPL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

