Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $96.94 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $96,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,561,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,705,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $128.46 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

