Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

