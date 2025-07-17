Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.4%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

