Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 6th Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,066 shares during the quarter. Aercap comprises about 2.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.54% of Aercap worth $293,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Aercap by 230.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aercap by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aercap by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 473.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

NYSE AER opened at $114.60 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

