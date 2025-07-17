Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,248 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock worth $181,837,741. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $103.25 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.