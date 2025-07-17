Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,524 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for about 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.11% of Warner Music Group worth $180,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

