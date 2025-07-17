Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,241 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in ESAB were worth $90,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ESAB by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. ESAB Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

