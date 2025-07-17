Promising Digital Media Stocks To Consider – July 16th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, GameSquare, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or monetize content across digital platforms—such as streaming video, social networks, online advertising, gaming, and digital publishing. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms whose revenues and growth prospects depend on audience engagement, digital ad sales, subscription models, and technological innovation in content delivery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,735,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,769,197. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,027. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Shares of NASDAQ GAME traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,599,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,870. GameSquare has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.98. 586,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 7,395,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,098,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 4,858,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,334,797. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 961,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,206. BCE has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

