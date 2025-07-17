Cooke & Bieler LP Buys Shares of 217,605 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $74,095,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.50% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $394.64 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.82 and its 200 day moving average is $367.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

