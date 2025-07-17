Cooke & Bieler LP Has $104.36 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,078 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.81% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $104,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MSA opened at $171.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.11. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

