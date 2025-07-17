iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Lifted by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

