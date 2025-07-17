Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 147,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $153.68 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

