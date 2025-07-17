Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,252 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

