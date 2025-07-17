Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $235.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,319.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $235,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.