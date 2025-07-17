Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7%

LRCX opened at $100.37 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $102.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.