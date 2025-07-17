Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 150.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

