Pettee Investors Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.04 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

