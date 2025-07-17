Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up approximately 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Dover by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DOV opened at $187.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average is $183.13. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

