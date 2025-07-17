Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 103,472 iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWO. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 360,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EWO stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

