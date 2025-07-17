Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $363.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average of $314.15. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

