CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $470.45 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,294 shares of company stock valued at $118,670,500. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.