Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.02 and a one year high of $132.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

