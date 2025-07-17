Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000.

SAP stock opened at $306.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

