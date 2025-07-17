Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,014.27 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.74). Approximately 16,695,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 6,401,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,132 ($15.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.64) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,076.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,031.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 40.37 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wise plc will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 48,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($14.20), for a total transaction of £511,648.80 ($686,592.59). 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

