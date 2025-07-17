Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 557.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 120.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 103,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.
Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances
In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehmood Khan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,819.32. This represents a 662.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of IFF stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
