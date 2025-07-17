Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 58,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ON stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.43. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

