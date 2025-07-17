Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.62 and a 1 year high of $150.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.61.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

