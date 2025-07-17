Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 17,580 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Henry Schein worth $66,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,378,000 after purchasing an additional 740,007 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.