The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

